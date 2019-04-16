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Trump: Notre Dame blaze 'terrible sight to behold'
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284 views • April 16, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump has described the fire engulfing Paris' iconic Notre Dame Cathedral, as "a terrible sight to behold." The president made his remarks at the beginning of an event about the economy and tax reform in Minneapolis.
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