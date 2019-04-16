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Push for HR8 Contradicts Push for Criminal-Justice Reform
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1 view • April 16, 2019
The progressive left will shout from the rooftops to cease arresting non-violent offenders, but in the same breath, they call for the prosecution of non-violent gun owners. Makes you think...
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