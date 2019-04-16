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Oregon's Push for Magazine Bans Exposes Their Twisted Logic
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3 views • April 16, 2019
Oregon is pushing to force gun owners to either alter high-capacity magazines so they hold fewer rounds or sell them out of state. But if they're so bad, wouldn't that mean Oregon lawmakers are OK with the supposedly inevitable deaths via high-capacity mags?
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