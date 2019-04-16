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Liberals Demonize All Americans As Nazis
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206 views • April 16, 2019
Forget that the Greatest Generation fought the Nazi scourge in World War 2. Or that America went after communism and fascism like a bad rash. The current Democratic party want the grandchildren of the Greatest Generation to rebrand themselves as the very thing Americans died fighting against.
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