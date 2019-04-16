BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TPMR 04/16/19 | GREEN NEW DEAL & AGENDA 2030 | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRECheckmark Icon
1000 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
47 views • April 16, 2019
Join Internationally Recognized Prophecy Expert, Minister, Speaker and Author, Paul McGuire as he analyzes current events through the lens of Bible Prophecy. Every Monday through Friday 4 - 6 PM Eastern Time.

WWW.PAULMcGUIRE.US

© 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Keywords
trumpamericagodheavenjesus christhellsatanhealingmind controloccultchristianityeliteglobalistjerusalemmatrixpaul mcguireprayerprophecytpmrungreen new deal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Third Carrier Is the Tell: Why I Believe Trump Is About to Light the World on Fire Over Iran

The Third Carrier Is the Tell: Why I Believe Trump Is About to Light the World on Fire Over Iran

Mike Adams
Gina Hinojosa&#8217;s Electricity Price Controls Will Wreck Texas &#8212; and I&#8217;m Preparing for the Blackouts

Gina Hinojosa’s Electricity Price Controls Will Wreck Texas — and I’m Preparing for the Blackouts

Mike Adams
Public Dashboard Tracks Pro-Israel PAC, Super PAC Spending in 2026 Federal Elections

Public Dashboard Tracks Pro-Israel PAC, Super PAC Spending in 2026 Federal Elections

Edison Reed
U.S. Election Shockwaves Hit Israel as Opposition Leaders Intensify Push to Oust Netanyahu

U.S. Election Shockwaves Hit Israel as Opposition Leaders Intensify Push to Oust Netanyahu

Edison Reed
Voters in Several Midterm Contests Reject License Plate Surveillance Measures, Election Results Show

Voters in Several Midterm Contests Reject License Plate Surveillance Measures, Election Results Show

Douglas Harrington
Venezuelan National Arrested Near White House With Weapons After Reportedly Citing Voices Urging Trump Killing

Venezuelan National Arrested Near White House With Weapons After Reportedly Citing Voices Urging Trump Killing

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy