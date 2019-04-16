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America Must Investigate Obama's Spying
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365 views • April 16, 2019
It may seem like a long delayed action. And to some it may appear as old news. However, within the last month a tsunami of evidence regarding the Trump Administration and the deep state's involvement in unparalleled wiretapping of a Presidential candidate and the future President is bubbling to the surface like sweet crude.
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