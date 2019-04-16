🚨1513 - 3P - BREAKING: Massive Inferno Engulfs Notre Dame Cathedral In Paris🚨

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The cathedral is in the process of a period of restoration, and in the past couple of days has had sixteen bronze statues removed from the roof area in recent days to facilitate work. The fire appears to have started in the roof where work is taking place.
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