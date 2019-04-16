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Candace Owens' Destruction Of The Democratic Racist Fantasy
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144 views • April 16, 2019
Chairman Jerry Nadler kicked off the Hate crimes and White Nationalism hearing, which was window dressing for the Democrat’s anti patriot United Nations Cloward and Piven Agenda, claiming that Candace Owens openly associates with hate groups i.e. patriotic Americans that have been lumped in with White Nationalism.
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