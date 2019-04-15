© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Notre Dame Cathedral Burning To The Ground Is France’s 9/11 - War Room Full Show
Follow
0
Share
Report
76 views • April 15, 2019
The world is focus on France today as the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral burns to the ground with the whole world watching. We take a look at the response and any indication of what might have happened. We are also joined by Kaitlin Bennett who was just labeled a white supremacist by Bernie Sanders campaign.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.