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CBS Show "The Good Fight" tweet sparks calls for secret service instigation
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183 views • April 15, 2019
Copy For Writers: Owen continues into the new CBS Show The Good Fight, dissecting the hypocrisy phrase by phrase. Owen reminds us that those who look to divide and oppress are the exact people who feed us this propaganda against free speech. These threats to the right , along with recent tweets, all warrant a call to the secret service to investigate these overt calls for violence.
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