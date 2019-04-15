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GRAVITY vs ORBITER (Fair Act Use Allowed, Extended)
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16 views • April 15, 2019
Our studio can compete with Hollywood's biggest and best. Example: 7-time Academy Award winner and the pinnacle of current realistic "space" special visual effects, Warner Brothers' "Gravity".
It is imperative that we get funding for this effort:
https://www.givesendgo.com/helpdrosler
It is imperative that we get funding for this effort:
https://www.givesendgo.com/helpdrosler
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