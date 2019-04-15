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Is Notre Dame Fire A Signal Of France's Islamic Takeover?
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3719 views • April 15, 2019
Alex Jones covers the Notre Dame fire as it burns the 900 year old cathedral to the ground. Could this event signal the grande finale of the Islamic takeover of France?
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