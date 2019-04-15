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Full Show – The Broadcast You Don’t Want To Miss – 04/15/2019
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537 views • April 15, 2019
Trump’s controversial plan to send illegals to sanctuary cities is accelerating the national conversation on border security. Joining today’s show is IRS whistleblower Joe Banister warning of tax traps and the continued persecution of Americans. Also, grassroots director of Liberty Hangout Kaitlin Bennett breaks down why she was ejected from a Bernie Sanders rally. Moreover, Infowars reporter Millie Weaver reveals what patriots are doing right now to stop the globalist takeover of America.
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