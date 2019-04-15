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Treasury Agent: Trump Should Not Release His Tax Returns
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104 views • April 15, 2019
Now that the Russia collusion conspiracy has crumbled, the cries from the left for Trump's taxes to be released are getting louder. Former special agent of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Internal Revenue Service, Joe Banister, joins Alex to reveal why Trump should not release his taxes.
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