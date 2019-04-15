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Two Thirds Of Congress Just Indicted For Trafficking
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97 views • April 15, 2019
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A massive 90,000 indictments are about to be unsealed, timed by the Trump Administration to be released at the same time as the Mueller Report, implicating almost 2/3 of congress on charges of pedophilia, child sex trafficking and high treason. We have the latest.
A massive 90,000 indictments are about to be unsealed, timed by the Trump Administration to be released at the same time as the Mueller Report, implicating almost 2/3 of congress on charges of pedophilia, child sex trafficking and high treason. We have the latest.
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