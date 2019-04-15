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Kaitlin Bennett Kicked Out Of Bernie Sanders Public Event
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5 views • April 15, 2019
Kaitlin Bennett arrived at a Bernie Sanders event locally to her to ask her questions to the canididate like any other concerned voter in America. The problem is, all it takes is a google search to find the Kent State gun girl has Trump written all over her, and that's what gathered enough attention of the event organizers that it earned a swift kick out the door. Owen and Kaitlin break down this actual democratic fascism firsthand.
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