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Liberal Indoctrination Media Spreads Like A Virus Across America
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4 views • April 15, 2019
CBS' The Good Fight is another attempt to indoctrinate the masses with the lies spewed by the mainstream corporate media to attack and villify the right. Like Kaitlin mentions, this is about enabling the people in power to choose who and who isn't the smeared and defamed in our society, and you are target #1 if you support right wing ideals.
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