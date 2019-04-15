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Notre Dame Cathedral Burning Is a Symbol Of The State Of France
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18 views • April 15, 2019
Owen Shroyer begins our show to lament over the burning of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, France. The spire of the cathedral has already succumbed to the fire, and in time the fire will entirely engulf the ancient structure. Emmanuel Macron, president of France, exclaimed that " a part of France burns with the Cathedral tonight." Dark signs are coming, and this fire is a symbol of the collapsing state of France.
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