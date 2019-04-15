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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) MONDAY 4/15/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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256 views • April 15, 2019
The new lofty & impossible to meet 2019 upload vs viewer restrictions will soon cap me from uploading here.
Find me on the unrestricted Bitchute.com
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/freedomwarrior/
Complete show as aired with commercials, promo's, etc
RICH DOOFUS BERNIE: TRUMP HAS TOLD THOUSANDS OF LIES, IS SELLING OUT THE WORKING PEOPLE
KAITLIN BENNETT DISCUSSES BEING TOSSED FROM BERNIE RALLY
Guests:
IRS whistleblower Joe Banister
Kaitlin Bennett
Millie Weaver
4th Hour:
Gerald Celente
Find me on the unrestricted Bitchute.com
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/freedomwarrior/
Complete show as aired with commercials, promo's, etc
RICH DOOFUS BERNIE: TRUMP HAS TOLD THOUSANDS OF LIES, IS SELLING OUT THE WORKING PEOPLE
KAITLIN BENNETT DISCUSSES BEING TOSSED FROM BERNIE RALLY
Guests:
IRS whistleblower Joe Banister
Kaitlin Bennett
Millie Weaver
4th Hour:
Gerald Celente
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