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Mark Morgan: US has never experienced a border crisis like this before
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145 views • April 15, 2019
Mark Morgan, former border patrol chief under Obama, on the crisis at the U.S. southern border.
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newspoliticsbusinesspresident trumpdonald trumpfox businessfox business networkmaria bartiromomornings with mariaborder crisisborder securityillegal immigrationcentral americaus mexico borderus southern borderborder wallsouthern borderus bordermexico borderborder patrolmark morganmaria bartiromo fox businessmark morgan fox businessus border patrol
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