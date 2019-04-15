© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Immigration laws need to be rewritten from scratch: Napolitano
Follow
1
Share
Report
157 views • April 15, 2019
Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano provides insight into the border crisis and the Mueller report.
Keywords
newspoliticsbusinessimmigrationfox businessfox business networkmaria bartiromomornings with mariaborder crisisborder securityillegal immigrantsillegal immigrationcentral americaillegalssanctuary citiesimmigration reformandrew napolitanojudge napolitanonapolitanoasylummaria bartiromo fox businessimmigration lawsjudge andrew napolitanoasylum lawimmigration debate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.