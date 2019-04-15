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Asylum system is fundamental to American values: Joe Lieberman
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3 views • April 15, 2019
Former Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-Conn.) on how the Trump administration is reviewing a plan to send illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities and explains why the U.S. immigration laws need to be changed.
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