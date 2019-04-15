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15Apr19 A New City Each Month: Border Collapses
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32 views • April 15, 2019
The border has totally collapsed with more than 100,000 KNOWN crossings in March — more than the population of Mayor Buttigieg’s city. Trump says he will stuff sanctuary cities with illegal aliens. Will it backfire if he does? Then, Joe Banister, the only IRS criminal investigator to turn whistleblower joins to talk about his experience and his new book. And, why have the establishment of BOTH parties turned on Assange and the free press?
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