© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Establishment of Both Parties Turned on Assange
Follow
1
Share
Report
190 views • April 15, 2019
Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Rush Limbaugh, Trump and Hillary all weigh in on Assange’s arrest as SNL paints him as a James Bond Supervillain. He’s become a litmus test for membership in the dark DeepState.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.