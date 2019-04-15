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Former NSA Head Exposes Deep State Tyranny
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29 views • April 15, 2019
William Binney was a high level Technical Director of the United States National Security Agency (NSA), who turned whistleblower and left the agency in October 2001, one month after 9/11 and more than 30 years with the NSA.
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