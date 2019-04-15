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Video: Bernie Falsely Accuses Trump Of Betraying Working People
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106 views • April 15, 2019
While speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, Bernie Sanders attempted to smear the President by accusing him of betraying the working class in America. Alex exposes this fake news from the left.
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