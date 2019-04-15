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Sanctuary Cities Are Perfect For The Caravans
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12 views • April 15, 2019
I'm not sure why it took so long to recognize that the Democrats wanted the endless supply of illegals to themselves. President Trump announced he is going to try to give them what they want.
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