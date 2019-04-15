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Alpha Team - Final Exercise | S12 Nashville
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43 views • April 15, 2019
The culmination exercise for the S12 Nashville Premier Training Event. This is the first of six rotations. Alpha Team does a variety of tactical drills during a active shooter // terrorist training scenario. This drill combines rifle, pistol and medical training.
Alpha Team members include Jared Daub (TA Targets), Graig Davis (NeoMag), Dusty Rodes (NeoMag) and... help Drew with names in the comments.
S12 Instructors in this video include Zee Durham, Don Deyo, Joel Gupton and Ben Simonson.
Alpha Team members include Jared Daub (TA Targets), Graig Davis (NeoMag), Dusty Rodes (NeoMag) and... help Drew with names in the comments.
S12 Instructors in this video include Zee Durham, Don Deyo, Joel Gupton and Ben Simonson.
Keywords
2018alpha teamben simonsoncarrytrainerd-dey response groupd-dey trainingdon deyohomeland defensejared daubjoel guptonmickey schuchpew pew lifepistol training drillsrifle training drillss12 nashvilles12 premier trainingtacmed drillstactical drillstactical team shooting drillstactical team trainingtactical trainingzee durham
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