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Awesome Chips That I Made.
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14 views • April 15, 2019
Making your own potato chips.
If you would like to donate to me to help me get the equipment I need to be able to do more videos it would be very appreciated. Just send money order or silver to Nathan Ball PO Box 3900 San Angelo, Tx 76902. All donation will go to fund my channel.
If you would like to donate to me to help me get the equipment I need to be able to do more videos it would be very appreciated. Just send money order or silver to Nathan Ball PO Box 3900 San Angelo, Tx 76902. All donation will go to fund my channel.
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