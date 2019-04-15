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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) SUNDAY 4/14/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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38 views • April 15, 2019
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/freedomwarrior/
Complete show as aired with commercials, promo's, etc
SOME OF THE TOPICS ON TODAYS TRANSMISSION:
GOLDMAN-SACHS: TRUMP WILL WIN IN 2020
FLAGS ON POLICE CARS TRIGGER LIBS
LIBS MASQUERADE AS TRUMP SUPPORTERS AT BERNIE RALLY, CAUSE MAYHEM
JON BOWNE: CBS ALL ACCESS SHOW PROMOTES POLITICAL VIOLENCE, PUBLIC OUTRAGED
DEMS DEFEND ILHAN OMAR 9/11 REMARKS
LAURA LOOMER EXPLORES RUN FOR CONGRESS
Guests: Laura Loomer, Avi Yemini
Complete show as aired with commercials, promo's, etc
SOME OF THE TOPICS ON TODAYS TRANSMISSION:
GOLDMAN-SACHS: TRUMP WILL WIN IN 2020
FLAGS ON POLICE CARS TRIGGER LIBS
LIBS MASQUERADE AS TRUMP SUPPORTERS AT BERNIE RALLY, CAUSE MAYHEM
JON BOWNE: CBS ALL ACCESS SHOW PROMOTES POLITICAL VIOLENCE, PUBLIC OUTRAGED
DEMS DEFEND ILHAN OMAR 9/11 REMARKS
LAURA LOOMER EXPLORES RUN FOR CONGRESS
Guests: Laura Loomer, Avi Yemini
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