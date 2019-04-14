© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breaking through the chaos of our culture
Follow
0
Share
Report
13 views • April 14, 2019
OnCall Online Church - April 7, 2019
In this episode, we discuss the movie "Us", the significance of Jeremiah 11:11 and the effect of popular culture in our lives.
News articles and media covered in this broadcast:
Hit Film Us Pushes Jeremiah 11:11 Near Top of Google Searches: https://www.christianheadlines.com/co...
Scriptures: Jeremiah 11:11, 29:11
You can find Rocky Veach on these channels:
Twitter: @RockyVeach
Facebook: @RockTheWorld
Website: https://www.rockyveach.org
In this episode, we discuss the movie "Us", the significance of Jeremiah 11:11 and the effect of popular culture in our lives.
News articles and media covered in this broadcast:
Hit Film Us Pushes Jeremiah 11:11 Near Top of Google Searches: https://www.christianheadlines.com/co...
Scriptures: Jeremiah 11:11, 29:11
You can find Rocky Veach on these channels:
Twitter: @RockyVeach
Facebook: @RockTheWorld
Website: https://www.rockyveach.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.