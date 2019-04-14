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We Call Cory Booker Out Because He's a Fraud
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17 views • April 14, 2019
"We aren't singling you out, Cory Booker. We call out you and all of your gun-hating friends running for president. We expose all anti-gunners for the frauds that they are." —Grant Stinchfield
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