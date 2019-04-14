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Cam Recounts the Moment He Decided to Join the 2A Movement
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4 views • April 14, 2019
"My first exposure to this whole debate was when I fell in love with a single mom in Camden, New Jersey—when Camden, New Jersey, was the murder capital of the United States of America." —Cam Edwards
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