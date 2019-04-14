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Dana Sets the Record Straight on Who the NRA Represents
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43 views • April 14, 2019
"The NRA is a fellowship of average, everyday people. And we like to fellowship under the Second Amendment and make sure that our rights to defend ourselves and our Second Amendment rights are protected from government overreach." —Dana Loesch
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