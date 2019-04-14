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Sarah Sanders: Mexico is willing to do more about immigration than Dems
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20 views • April 14, 2019
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders joins 'Fox News Sunday' to discuss President Trump's threat to send detained migrants to sanctuary cities, the upcoming release of the Mueller report and more.
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