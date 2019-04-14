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We need to see Mueller report first, then worry about spying: Cardin
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5 views • April 14, 2019
The number two Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee Sen. Ben Cardin weighs in ahead of the release of the Mueller report by the Justice Department.
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newspoliticspresident trumpfox newsfox news channeldonald trumptrump administrationbill barrrobert muellerrussia investigationmueller reportwilliam barrattorney generalchris wallacemueller investigationattorney general william barrfox news sundaycampaign spyingwallacechris wallace fox newswallace fox newsben cardinben cardin fox newsfbi spyingsen ben cardin
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