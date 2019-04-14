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Hannity - Day of Reckoning is Coming for the Deep State
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40 views • April 14, 2019
Sean Hannity concisely gives a synopsis of the last two years of government and political corruption and cover-up.
The Demon-crats tried to influence our presidential election, plain and simple. And when they lost...they made up the "Russian Collusion" story to oust Donald J. Trump from office of POTUS. Hannity covers all the bases here, names who did what, and just how deep the corruption is, all in this brief 16 minute report. How does he do it? He's good!
The Demon-crats tried to influence our presidential election, plain and simple. And when they lost...they made up the "Russian Collusion" story to oust Donald J. Trump from office of POTUS. Hannity covers all the bases here, names who did what, and just how deep the corruption is, all in this brief 16 minute report. How does he do it? He's good!
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