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RUSS DIZDAR ON THE UPCOMING HEAR THE WATCHMEN INTENSIVE SPIRITUAL WARFARE TRAINING WORKSHOP
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14 views • April 14, 2019
JOIN RUSS DIZDAR, SHELLY DIZDAR, COACH DAVE DAUBENMIRE, TOM DUNN, AND SHERRY CLAUSON IN LONG ISLAND NEW YORK MAY 31ST THROUGH JUNE 2ND AT THE HYATT REGENCY FOR TEACHINGS THAT WILL SAVE YOU AND YOUR ENTIRE FAMILY. VISIT WWW.HEARTHEWATCHMEN.COM FOR COMPLETE DETAILS.
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
http://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
http://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
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