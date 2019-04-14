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The New World Order is Here and is Hidden in Plain Sight
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182 views • April 14, 2019
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared on April 12, 2019 that the Western, liberal model of society is dying, and a new world order is taking its place.
See article here - https://www.governmentpropaganda.net/russian-foreign-minister-new-world-order-is-here/
Donate to keep this ministry afloat - https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
See article here - https://www.governmentpropaganda.net/russian-foreign-minister-new-world-order-is-here/
Donate to keep this ministry afloat - https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
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