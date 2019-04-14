Dr Duke LIVE: A Discussion With The Censored Candidate ft. Patrick Little

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Patrick Little is a candidate for the Republican presidential ticket. He is running on a platform of ending aid to Israel, naming the jew and ending Zionist wars.
You can support Patrick Little at https://www.littlerevolution.us