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#MAGA is winning the culture war – Dems are clueless
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1 view • April 13, 2019
WildNews.us – Russian says “New World Order” being formed – Attorney General William Bar to investigate Obama Justice Department in relation to spying on Trump – Ex-Obama layer charged with obstruction of justice – Candace Owens destroys Democrat hearings to violate the Fist Amendment of American citizens – Julian Assange arrested after the US Justice Department request to extradite him on espionage charges – Why does the Democrat Party want to abolish Electoral College?
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