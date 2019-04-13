© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Avenatti now Faces up to 333 Year Prison Sentence
Follow
0
Share
Report
25 views • April 13, 2019
Corrupt anti-Trump attorney Michael Avenatti faces up to 333 years in prison following a federal grand jury indictment that charged him with stealing millions of dollars from his clients and the IRS, prosecutors said.
Avenatti built a “financial house of cards” using the stolen cash to fund his lavish L.A. lifestyle, U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna said at a press conference Thursday.
Full Article Here: https://www.buddylist.co/posts/michael-avenatti-now-faces-up-to-333-years-in-prison
Avenatti built a “financial house of cards” using the stolen cash to fund his lavish L.A. lifestyle, U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna said at a press conference Thursday.
Full Article Here: https://www.buddylist.co/posts/michael-avenatti-now-faces-up-to-333-years-in-prison
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.