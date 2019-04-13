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Brighteon Exclusive: Anti-drone Weapon
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128 views • April 13, 2019
I ask Brighteon members to keep this video exclusive among the patriot community, I would really like to restrict or prevent it's distribution to foreign nationals. This device is designed to be destructive towards electronic devices, and should only be used as self-defense measure in the event of a foreign invasion of the United States. Please, do NOT share this video over other social media. This video is intended for educational purposes only.
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