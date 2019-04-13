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The Left Is Fighting Dirty, and It's the Greatest Threat to Our Nation
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3 views • April 13, 2019
"We aren't just divided anymore. We are in an all-out fight, a brawl. While we try to fight fair with truth on our side, the left uses a win-at-all-costs mentality. It means no longer do they play fair. That is the greatest threat to our nation." —Grant Stinchfield
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