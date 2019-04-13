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Eric Swalwell Wants Your Guns; Call Him and Tell Him No
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6 views • April 13, 2019
Part of the American experiment is the ability to let your representatives know how they're doing. Give California Rep. Eric Swalwell a call and let him know how you feel about his attempts to blot out the Second Amendment.
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