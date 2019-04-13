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Trump Reassures CPAC Crowd of His 2A Stance
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6 views • April 13, 2019
"President Trump made it clear to every conservative and NRA member: This country will not abandon the Second Amendment while he is still president." —Grant Stinchfield
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