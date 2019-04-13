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20 PRODUCTS THAT EXIST ONLY IN JAPAN
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419 views • April 13, 2019
Most countries are well known for some specific cultural peculiarities. Japan is, probably one of the most exotic ones.
The country is famous for its inventions and strange (only to our opinion) things that can exist only there. Some of them are weird, others are genius; a couple of them are somewhere in between. In this video we decided to amuse you by the most exotic and strange ones, which are still awesome to see and use. Stay tuned for Smart Is The New Sexy and watch the full video.
The country is famous for its inventions and strange (only to our opinion) things that can exist only there. Some of them are weird, others are genius; a couple of them are somewhere in between. In this video we decided to amuse you by the most exotic and strange ones, which are still awesome to see and use. Stay tuned for Smart Is The New Sexy and watch the full video.
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