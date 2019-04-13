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Three Hate Crimes In One Day Against Trump Supporters Ignored By MSM - War Room Full Show
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338 views • April 13, 2019
Today's War Room breaks a very important story of a father losing his rights to raise his son because he refuses to allow the mother to raise the boy as if it were a girl, only it's much worse than that. We also highlight the legal President of internet censorship. Also, Frank Kavanagh joins the show for Full Metal Maga Hour.
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