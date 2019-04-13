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18 Weird Things That Only Exist in Japan
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419 views • April 13, 2019
Japan is a well-known country for its amazing inventions. Some of them are weird, and others are ingenious. We can’t wait for them to come to other countries as well!
There are a lot of countries that are famous all over the world for some peculiarities. Japan is, probably one of the most exotic ones.
There are a lot of countries that are famous all over the world for some peculiarities. Japan is, probably one of the most exotic ones.
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