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Twitter Bans People For Saying "Men Aren't Women"
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271 views • April 13, 2019
Political correctness has reached a new low. Like in the Mike Judge film "Idiocracy", society is spiraling in a fast race to the bottom. Michael Knowles is physically assaulted by SJWs' while presenting that fact that "men are not women" at a university talk.
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